Vargas (hamstring) was activated ahead of Saturday's start against the Tigers.

He has been out since May 5 with a hamstring strain. Prior to that injury, Vargas had logged a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 18 innings in four starts. His performance has improved, but he is also averaging less than five innings per start over that stretch, so he may not go deep enough to qualify for the win Saturday.

