Mets' Jason Vargas: Allows four runs in loss to Reds
Vargas (0-3) allowed four runs in six hits and three walks across four innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Reds. He struck out one.
Vargas got off to a poor start in this one, loading the bases in the first inning before Eugenio Suarez laced a two-run double. He allowed two more runs on two hits and two walks in the third and was removed prior to the start of the fifth. The early returns have been ghastly for Vargas, who's allowed 19 runs over 12.1 innings this season -- good for a 16.20 ERA. He's still shaking off the rust after missing the start of the year, but he'll need to improve in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
