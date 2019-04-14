Mets' Jason Vargas: Ambushed by Atlanta
Vargas didn't factor into the decision Saturday, coughing up four runs on two hits and three walks while recording only one out during an 11-7 loss to Atlanta.
The veteran lefty avoided his first loss of the year when the Mets struck back for four runs in the top of the second inning, but that's about the only thing that went right for Vargas on the night. He'll carry a woeful 14.21 ERA into his next outing, currently set for Friday in St. Louis.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...