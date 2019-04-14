Vargas didn't factor into the decision Saturday, coughing up four runs on two hits and three walks while recording only one out during an 11-7 loss to Atlanta.

The veteran lefty avoided his first loss of the year when the Mets struck back for four runs in the top of the second inning, but that's about the only thing that went right for Vargas on the night. He'll carry a woeful 14.21 ERA into his next outing, currently set for Friday in St. Louis.