Mets' Jason Vargas: Another short outing
Vargas (2-5) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Vargas was betrayed by poor control -- he hit a batter in addition to his two walks -- and the long ball, as he allowed two solo home runs. In a continuing trend, the Mets had a tight leash on Vargas as he was pulled after just 73 pitches. He has yet to last more than five innings in a start this season and has an ugly 7.39 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through eight outings.
