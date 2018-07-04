Mets' Jason Vargas: Another simulated game on tap
Vargas (calf) is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Sunday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Vargas and Noah Syndergaard (finger) both completed simulated games Tuesday, but only the latter was cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment for his next outing. That's likely because Vargas' right calf injury still limits his mobility and presents complications in the field, something that could be more exposed in an uncontrolled setting. The simulated game will allow Vargas to build up his arm without putting any extra strain on the calf, but he'll still need to do baserunning and sprinting without pain before the Mets sign off on his return from the disabled list. If he fails to make much progress on that front in the next few days, a return prior to the All-Star break would become more unlikely.
