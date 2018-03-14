Mets' Jason Vargas: Appears in line for rotation spot
Vargas is expected to open the season in the Mets' rotation, despite making his most recent Grapefruit League appearance out of the bullpen, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
It appears that Vargas was only moved to the bullpen March 11 against the Astros to stay on his normal pitching schedule while Jacob deGrom (back) was reintegrated in the rotation for his spring debut. Vargas still ended up throwing 36 pitches in the outing, so he'll presumably inch closer to the 50-pitch mark in his next appearance, which is expected to come Friday versus the Orioles. After inking a two-year contract with the Mets this winter, Vargas should enjoy some temporary security in the rotation, but he'll likely need to perform respectably early in the season to avoid surrendering his spot to the loser of the two pitchers battling for the No. 5 starting role, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz.
More News
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Works in relief Sunday•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Signs with Mets•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Fails in quest for 19th win•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Ties Kluber and Kershaw in wins•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Pushes win streak to three with 6.1 shutout innings•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Ends Cleveland's record-breaking streak Friday•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...