Mets' Jason Vargas: Begins throwing progression
Vargas (hand) began his throwing progression Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Vargas will need surgery on his glove hand for a non-displaced fracture, though his throwing arm is just fine. He could return to the mound well before the six-week recovery timeline is complete with a modified glove, though he may miss at least one turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...