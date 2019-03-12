Mets' Jason Vargas: Building momentum
Vargas tossed four scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, scattering three hits and striking out three.
While he wasn't facing Houston's best lineup -- Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel and Josh Reddick were the biggest names in the starting nine for the home squad -- Vargas still put together a very impressive outing. The veteran southpaw now has a 1.08 ERA and sharp 8:2 K:BB through 8.1 spring frames as he looks to try and rebound from a rough 2018 and give the Mets solid innings at the back of the rotation.
