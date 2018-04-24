Mets' Jason Vargas: Confirmed for Saturday start
Vargas (hand) was confirmed for his Mets debut Saturday in San Diego, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Vargas will start Saturday against the Padres after missing a month with a broken glove hand. He'll fill in as the Mets' fifth starter after the struggling Matt Harvey was sent to the bullpen. Vargas had a surprising 18 wins but just a 4.16 ERA (with a 4.94 xFIP) in 32 starts for the Royals last season.
