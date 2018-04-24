Vargas (hand) was confirmed for his Mets debut Saturday in San Diego, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Vargas will start Saturday against the Padres after missing a month with a broken glove hand. He'll fill in as the Mets' fifth starter after the struggling Matt Harvey was sent to the bullpen. Vargas had a surprising 18 wins but just a 4.16 ERA (with a 4.94 xFIP) in 32 starts for the Royals last season.