Vargas (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With Vargas experiencing no complications with his strained left hamstring coming out of his May 19 rehab start with Double-A Binghamton, he'll be ready to go when the Mets require a fifth starter again this weekend. Vargas' impending return from a three-week absence will result in Wilmer Font moving back to a bullpen role.