Vargas could start against the Braves on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Vargas lasted three innings and tossed just 67 pitches in his most recent start, so the Mets are considering pushing his next start up by a day and sending him out in place of the injured Noah Syndergaard (finger) on Wednesday. The southpaw, who owns a brutal 10.62 ERA across five starts this season (20.1 innings), draws a tough matchup whether he pitches Wednesday (on the road against the Braves) or Thursday (at home against the Cubs).