Mets' Jason Vargas: Dealt fourth loss
Vargas (3-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees after surrendering three runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Vargas gave up two runs on three hits during the first inning but then held the Yankees off the board until the sixth when he served up a solo homer to Didi Gregorius. The veteran left-hander hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since mid-April and will enter the All-Star break with a 3.77 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 63:30 K:BB across 71.2 innings.
