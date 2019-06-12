Vargas (3-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees by allowing three runs on seven hits across six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Vargas labored through the first four frames -- including a three-run third inning -- but calmed down during the fifth and sixth innings to notch his third straight quality start. The veteran lefty has turned his disastrous start to the season into a respectable 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP, and he will look to continue his strong string of performances Monday in Atlanta.