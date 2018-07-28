Vargas allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while fanning three across 4.1 innings Friday as he didn't factor into the decision against Pittsburgh.

Vargas made one key mistake in the second inning, as he surrendered a two-run blast to David Freese, although he left the game with a 3-2 lead. Vargas was pulled from the ballgame with 84 pitches, seeing as he hadn't pitched in the big leagues since June 19 due to a lingering calf injury. He'll look to improve upon a disastrous 8.14 ERA and 1.79 WHIP with a 35:17 K:BB over 42 innings moving forward.