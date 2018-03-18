The Mets revealed Sunday that Vargas was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the hamate bone in his right (non-pitching) hand following a recent CT scan, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Vargas is scheduled to visit a specialist later Sunday for further evaluation of the injury, with the Mets likely to issue a timetable for his recovery shortly thereafter. Though Vargas is fortunate to have had the injury occur on his non-throwing hand, general manager Sandy Alderson stated that the pitcher really only has two options at this point. He can either try to pitch through the injury or elect to have surgery to repair the fracture. If Vargas is shut down for a spell, it would likely open the door for both Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler to crack the Opening Day rotation.