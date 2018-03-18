Mets' Jason Vargas: Diagnosed with fractured hand
The Mets revealed Sunday that Vargas was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the hamate bone in his right (non-pitching) hand following a recent CT scan, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Vargas is scheduled to visit a specialist later Sunday for further evaluation of the injury, with the Mets likely to issue a timetable for his recovery shortly thereafter. Though Vargas is fortunate to have had the injury occur on his non-throwing hand, general manager Sandy Alderson stated that the pitcher really only has two options at this point. He can either try to pitch through the injury or elect to have surgery to repair the fracture. If Vargas is shut down for a spell, it would likely open the door for both Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler to crack the Opening Day rotation.
More News
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....