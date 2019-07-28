Mets' Jason Vargas: Earns third straight win
Vargas (6-5) allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 5.2 innings while earning a victory against the Pirates on Sunday.
The Mets offense exploded in the first inning for six runs, and Vargas did enough to hold the lead. The New York bullpen almost blew Vargas' chance at a win in the ninth, but the Mets held on for a one-run win. With one more out, Vargas would have posted his third straight quality start, but as it is, he won his third straight contest. He is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, .228 batting average against and 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings this season. Vargas will face the Pirates again in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
