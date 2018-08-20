Mets' Jason Vargas: Earns win against Phillies
Vargas (3-8) pitched 5.1 innings and earned the win Sunday, yielding two runs on six hits in the 8-2 win over Philadelphia. He struck out three and allowed a home run.
Vargas earned his first win since May 30 with his solid outing Sunday. He cruised through five scoreless innings before Carlos Santana tagged him with a two-run shot in the sixth. The 35-year-old southpaw lowered his season ERA to 7.67 with a 47:23 K:BB in 58.2 innings. He'll look for his second straight win Friday against Washington.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...