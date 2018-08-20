Vargas (3-8) pitched 5.1 innings and earned the win Sunday, yielding two runs on six hits in the 8-2 win over Philadelphia. He struck out three and allowed a home run.

Vargas earned his first win since May 30 with his solid outing Sunday. He cruised through five scoreless innings before Carlos Santana tagged him with a two-run shot in the sixth. The 35-year-old southpaw lowered his season ERA to 7.67 with a 47:23 K:BB in 58.2 innings. He'll look for his second straight win Friday against Washington.