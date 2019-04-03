Mets' Jason Vargas: Earns win
Vargas (1-0) allowed two earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins.
Vargas wasn't dominant but managed to maintain the 5-0 lead handed to him in the first inning. He allowed five extra-base hits, resulting in him frequently working out of jams. He also had some batted ball luck on his side, whiffing only two but stranding five runners in scoring position. That said, despite the decent line, Vargas didn't show any standout skills in his first start of the season.
