Vargas (hand) will need to keep his stitches in for the next two weeks, and is expected to open up the 2018 season on the disabled list, Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com reports.

Vargas saw a hand specialist Friday, who told him that he will need to keep the stitches in his right (non-throwing) hand until April 3, at which point he could potentially return from the disabled list and pitch against Washington on April 5. Though there has been no official word on his availability to start the season, he is still unable to catch even with padding in his glove. The southpaw was able to throw a little bit after seeing the specialist, and will toss a bullpen session Sunday.