Mets' Jason Vargas: Expected to debut next weekend
Mets manager Mickey Callaway suggested that Vargas (hand) would likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start either Saturday or Sunday against the Padres in San Diego, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Vargas' starting assignment with the big club is contingent on him coming out of a rehab outing Monday at Triple-A Las Vegas with no renewed soreness in his surgically repaired right hand. The southpaw is scheduled to throw around 75 pitches Monday, which would put him in line to enter the upcoming weekend without any restrictions. The Mets have already cleared a spot in the rotation by demoting Matt Harvey to the bullpen, so it seems more likely that Vargas would take the hill Saturday rather than Sunday. If the Mets waited until Sunday to use Vargas, the big club would have to add a sixth starter to the mix temporarily.
