Vargas gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over four-plus innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The veteran lefty was in firm control through four frames, but faded badly in the fifth. Vargas now sports a 3.65 ERA and 12:4 K:BB through 12.1 spring innings as he prepares to handle the Mets' fifth starter role this season.