Vargas (4-8) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Nationals, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings while striking out a season-high eight.

Only one baserunner even got into scoring position against the veteran southpaw, as Vargas put together his best start of a rough 2018. Despite Friday's successful outing, he'll still take a 6.96 ERA into his next start Wednesday on the road against the Cubs.