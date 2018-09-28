Vargas (7-9) tossed seven shutout innings and earned the win Thursday, allowing three hits while striking out six in the victory over Atlanta.

Despite an overall rough season, Vargas was pretty solid down the stretch. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight starts dating back to Aug. 14, dropping his ERA from 8.75 to 5.77 during that span. This was likely the 35-year-old southpaw's final appearance of 2018, ending the year with an 84:30 K:BB across 92 innings.