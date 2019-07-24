Vargas (5-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Padres after allowing one hit and four walks across six shutout innings. He had eight strikeouts.

Vargas may not have had his best command Tuesday as the four walks represent a season high, but he generated 15 swinging strikes to help keep the Friars off the board. The 36-year-old has a 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 76:36 K:BB through 88.2 innings and has won two consecutive outings.