Mets' Jason Vargas: Hand recovery slow
Vargas' hand is healing slowly, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Vargas broke a bone in his glove hand in mid-March and is still unable to catch. He threw a simulated game Saturday and is set to throw another on Thursday. His throwing arm is ready to go but he won't be activated until he's able to field his position. If Thursday's simulated game is his last, he'd be able to pitch on normal rest on April 17.
