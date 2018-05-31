Vargas (2-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Braves, scattering two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out two.

The veteran left-hander was at his crafty best, throwing 44 of 65 pitches for strikes and not allowing much solid contact in his short outing. Vargas still has an ugly 8.53 ERA, however, making him a risky fantasy play in his next start, likely to be at home against the Orioles early next week.