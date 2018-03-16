Vargas received X-rays on his glove hand after being hit by a comebacker in a minor-league game Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Vargas appears to be a lock for a rotation spot, though the Mets' injury bug may have bit him in an unusual way. It's not clear how long Vargas would be out for if he broke a bone on his non-throwing hand. More information should be available after the X-ray results are known.