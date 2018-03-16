Mets' Jason Vargas: Has X-ray on glove hand
Vargas received X-rays on his glove hand after being hit by a comebacker in a minor-league game Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Vargas appears to be a lock for a rotation spot, though the Mets' injury bug may have bit him in an unusual way. It's not clear how long Vargas would be out for if he broke a bone on his non-throwing hand. More information should be available after the X-ray results are known.
More News
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Appears in line for rotation spot•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Works in relief Sunday•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Signs with Mets•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Fails in quest for 19th win•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Ties Kluber and Kershaw in wins•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Pushes win streak to three with 6.1 shutout innings•
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...