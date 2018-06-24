Vargas (calf) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

A calf strain suffered during conditioning drills has put Vargas on the shelf and left the Mets scrambling for a starter for Sunday. Chris Flexen is going to be the corresponding recall to replace Vargas on the active roster, but Flexen will not necessarily start the series finale against the Dodgers, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Vargas gave up seven earned runs over 2.1 innings against Colorado in his last start, inflating his ERA to 8.60 through 37.2 innings this season.