Mets' Jason Vargas: Hit hard, chased by rain
Vargas gave up three runs on three hits while recording one out in Tuesday's start against the Reds, which included a lengthy rain delay that forced Vargas from the game.
There was almost a two-hour weather delay in the first inning (just nine minutes after first pitch), which, coupled with Vargas' awful early performance, led to him logging his shortest outing in 240 career big-league starts. He will be well rested for his presumed next start Monday against the Yankees.
