Vargas (5-9) got the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out two against the Dodgers.

Vargas was spotted a four-run lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, but he allowed a pair of home runs in that frame and ultimately left with his first loss over the last five starts. The southpaw had been better of late, but he still sports an unsightly 6.75 ERA and 1.60 WHIP on the year. He'll next line up for a favorable matchup against the Marlins at home Monday.