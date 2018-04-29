Vargas (0-1) took the loss in his 2018 debut Saturday, coughing up nine runs on nine hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out five in a 12-2 loss to the Padres.

The veteran left-hander needed 84 pitches (55 strikes) to record 11 outs, serving up a first-inning homer to Christian Villanueva, then getting taken deep by Franchy Cordero in the fourth to chase him from the game. Vargas was signed in the offseason to provide some stability to the back end of the Mets' rotation, so he'll have some leeway, but this was not the debut he wanted with his new club. He'll look to shake this one off and get back on track Friday at home against the Rockies.