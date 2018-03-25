Vargas (hand) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vargas -- who is expected to open the season on the disabled list -- was able to work through the bullpen session by wearing a modified glove on his injured right hand. Pitching coach Dave Eiland also caught all of the throws back to the pitcher as to not cause stress on the fracture. His ultimate return date will hinge on his ability to utilize his glove hand pain free, which could take some time. He'd be eligible to return on April 8 at the absolute earliest.