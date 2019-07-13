Vargas (3-5) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 8-4 to the Marlins, coughing up six runs on five hits and a walk over five-plus innings while striking out one.

The veteran southpaw got taken deep by Curtis Granderson and Garrett Cooper in the third inning, then put the first two batters he faced in the sixth aboard before getting the hook and watching them come around to score. Vargas will take a 4.23 ERA and 64:31 K:BB through 76.2 innings into his next start Thursday in San Francisco.