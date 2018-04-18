Mets' Jason Vargas: Joining six-man rotation upon return?
The Mets could employ a six-man rotation when Vargas (hand) returns from the disabled list, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
The Mets have five starters currently performing decently well without Vargas in the mix, and given their past injury woes, it would make sense to utilize a six-man rotation. It ultimately would limit the number of two-start weeks possible for Vargas and the other starters, but it could keep the veteran healthier throughout the season. No official word on this topic has been announced, but things should become clearer as Vargas' return nears.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.