The Mets could employ a six-man rotation when Vargas (hand) returns from the disabled list, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

The Mets have five starters currently performing decently well without Vargas in the mix, and given their past injury woes, it would make sense to utilize a six-man rotation. It ultimately would limit the number of two-start weeks possible for Vargas and the other starters, but it could keep the veteran healthier throughout the season. No official word on this topic has been announced, but things should become clearer as Vargas' return nears.