Mets' Jason Vargas: Knocked around by Braves
Vargas (0-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs on 11 hits and two walks across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Braves.
Vargas' tenure with the Mets is off to a rough start, as the veteran left-hander has now allowed 15 runs on 20 hits -- including five homers -- through his first two starts (8.1 innings). His second outing was bookended by a pair of three-run innings; a Kurt Suzuki homer capped the Braves' big first inning while a pair of long balls from Ronald Acuna and Nick Markakis helped chase him in the fifth. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which will come on the road against the Reds.
