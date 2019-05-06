Vargas (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Vargas exited Sunday's start against the Brewers after tweaking his hamstring, though the issue appears more serious than initially thought. The Mets have recalled Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. It's unclear at this point whether Vargas will be ready to return following the 10-day minimum.

More News
Our Latest Stories