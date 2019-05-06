Mets' Jason Vargas: Lands on 10-day IL
Vargas (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Vargas exited Sunday's start against the Brewers after tweaking his hamstring, though the issue appears more serious than initially thought. The Mets have recalled Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. It's unclear at this point whether Vargas will be ready to return following the 10-day minimum.
