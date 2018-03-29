Mets' Jason Vargas: Lands on disabled list
Vargas (hand) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
A month to the day after his signing with the Mets was reported, Vargas was hit by a comebacker in a minor-league game and suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right (non-throwing) hand. He's been making steady progress in recent weeks, building up to three innings in a simulated game Wednesday. Vargas figures to make a minor-league rehab start or two before slotting into the big-league rotation.
