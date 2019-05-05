Vargas left his start Sunday against the Brewers with mild hamstring tightness, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Vargas had thrown four innings and allowed three runs on three hits while striking out five before leaving the game. The fact that the issue is being described as mild suggests he won't require a long absence, but the Mets have off days on both Thursday and Monday, so it's possible he gets some time off with a fifth starter not needed.