Vargas (hand) is expected to begin the season on the 10-day DL, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Vargas was scheduled to throw off a mound this weekend, but those plans were nixed after the lefty was forced to make a trip to the emergency room Friday -- the painkillers he was taking after having surgery on his hand upset his stomach. Vargas did resume throwing off flat ground Saturday, but time has simply run out for him to get ready for the first turn in the rotation. Seth Lugo will serve as the Mets' fifth starter to open the campaign.