Vargas will be the Mets' fifth starter, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

There was some thought earlier in the winter that Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo could fight for a return to the rotation, but manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that there is no competition for the spot. Of course, there's no guarantee that Vargas holds the position all year, as the Mets would likely be happy to move on should he repeat the 5.77 ERA he recorded last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories