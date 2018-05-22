Vargas (1-3) allowed no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings as he picked up his first win of the season against the Marlins.

The Mets elected to skip Vargas in the rotation the last time around, but he looked solid after failing to take the hill since May 11. After turning in three disastrous outings to begin the year, Vargas finally put it together for five scoreless innings. He'll aim to continue to improve his ERA (which sits at 9.87) in his next start, which will likely come Saturday against Milwaukee.