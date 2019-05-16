Mets' Jason Vargas: Making rehab start before return
Vargas (hamstring) is slated to make a rehab start Sunday at Double-A Binghamton, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
After Vargas completed an extended bullpen session Tuesday, there had been some optimism that he would be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to make a start this weekend in Miami. The Mets have instead decided to have Vargas test out his left hamstring in the minors before bringing him back from the IL, which means the team will need to require a replacement starter again Monday in Washington. Wilmer Font has been unimpressive in his first two turns as the fifth starter, so it's possible the Mets call upon long reliever Drew Gagnon to make a spot start in Vargas' stead.
