Vargas (hand) threw 65 pitches in the batting cage Monday and is expected to toss 90 pitches in Florida over the weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vargas didn't suffer any setbacks during Monday's simulated game, and he stated "I felt stronger than I anticipated". The next test will be catching a ball with his glove hand, something he hasn't done since the injury. The Mets have yet to set a date for the 35-year-old's return, although more information regarding his status should emerge in the near future.