Mets' Jason Vargas: Not expected to miss time
Vargas (calf) isn't expected to miss his next start after leaving Sunday's game against St. Louis, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Vargas reportedly felt his calf cramp in the top of the fourth inning, and his hamstring also cramped in the bottom of the frame while batting. Despite this, the Mets believe he'll be ready to take the ball for his upcoming start, which lines up for Friday against the Cubs.
