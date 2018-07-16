Mets manager Mickey Callaway wouldn't commit Sunday to Vargas being included in the rotation when the team reconvenes after the All-Star break, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "I think we need to evaluate where everybody's at over the All-Star break," Callaway said. "We've just got to figure out what's going to be best for our team. It's good to know we have options with Vargas now being healthy. So we're going to sit down over the break, try to figure out exactly what is best for our team moving forward in the second half."

The Mets will open the second half with Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Jacob deGrom as their starters for the weekend series with the Yankees, with Zack Wheeler likely to pitch the club's fourth game July 23 against the Padres. It appears the final rotation spot will come to either Vargas or Corey Oswalt, who has turned in a 6.11 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over his four-start run with the Mets. While Oswalt's numbers are far from sterling, Vargas was struggling to an even greater extent prior to being sidelined by the calf strain, submitting an 8.60 ERA and giving up 11 home runs over 37.2 innings. The Mets may want Vargas to prove himself in long relief before giving him another spin in the rotation.