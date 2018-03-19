Vargas, who is slated to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured right (non-throwing) hand, said that he hasn't been formally ruled out for his first scheduled turn through the rotation this season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Per Tim Britton of The Athletic New York, Vargas expects that it will take six weeks until his right hand feels completely normal. However, the 35-year-old indicated he wouldn't necessarily be sidelined that long since he could be cleared to pitch with extra padding in his glove to protect the surgically repaired hand. Even so, it seems rather unlikely that Vargas would be available when the Mets first require a fifth starter April 4 against the Phillies, so Zack Wheeler looks like the leading candidate to enter the rotation for at least one turn. Once Vargas is comfortable with any modifications he may need for his glove, he shouldn't require much additional time to build up his arm. Vargas was able to complete a side session Monday, though he was unable to receive the ball back from the catcher, according to James Wagner of The New York Times.