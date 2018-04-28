Vargas (hand) was recalled from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

As planned, Vargas was activated ahead of his scheduled Satuday start. He'll make his Mets debut against the Padres after missing a month with a broken glove hand. Jacob Rhame was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in order to make room for him.

