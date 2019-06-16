Mets' Jason Vargas: Out with calf cramps
Vargas was removed from Sunday's start versus the Cardinals with a left calf cramp, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Vargas suffered the cramp while at the plate in the fourth inning and was unable to finish his at-bat. The 36-year-old allowed three runs (two earned) over four innings prior to leaving the game, but it looks as though he avoided a serious injury.
More News
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Delivers another quality start•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Upcoming start postponed•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Twirls five-hit shutout•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Throws quality start in loss•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Yields one run in return•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...