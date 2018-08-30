Mets' Jason Vargas: Picks up third straight win
Vargas (5-8) picked up the win Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings.
Staked to a four-run lead in the first inning, Vargas cruised to his third straight victory. The southpaw allowed just one extra-base hit, a double to Willson Contreras in the second inning. Contreras came around to score on an infield single later in the inning, marking the only run charged against Vargas. He's now 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA across six starts in August, lowering his ERA from 8.23 to 6.56 over that stretch. Next up is a road start against the Dodgers.
