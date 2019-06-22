Vargas allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday.

Entering the fifth, Vargas had yielded just two unearned runs, but he tossed up a homer in the frame that cost him a chance at the win. The Mets let Vargas face three batters after giving up the lead, but he still didn't make it out of the fifth to qualify for the win anyway. Failing to make it through the fifth is common for Vargas, but he hasn't yielded more than three earned runs in any of his last 10 outings. Vargas is 3-3 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 60 innings this season. He will make his next start at the Phillies on Wednesday.