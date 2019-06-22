Mets' Jason Vargas: Pitches to no-decision
Vargas allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday.
Entering the fifth, Vargas had yielded just two unearned runs, but he tossed up a homer in the frame that cost him a chance at the win. The Mets let Vargas face three batters after giving up the lead, but he still didn't make it out of the fifth to qualify for the win anyway. Failing to make it through the fifth is common for Vargas, but he hasn't yielded more than three earned runs in any of his last 10 outings. Vargas is 3-3 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 60 innings this season. He will make his next start at the Phillies on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.